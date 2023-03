The UFC 286 press conference features the top stars of Saturday’s pay-per-view card and UFC President Dana White on Thursday afternoon in London.

The guest list includes: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, and Rafael Fiziev. The fighters will answer questions from the media.

The UFC 286 press conference is expected to begin above at 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. UK time.