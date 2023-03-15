Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 card PPV price, broadcast partners revealed

The price and broadcast plans for Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 card has now been revealed ahead of the April 1 event in Milwaukee.

The event will cost $49.99 on pay-per-view with availability on both traditional cable and satellite providers as well as digitally through multiple outlets.

“So it’s through any cable company, it’s going to be through In-Demand for linear,” Gamebred Boxing president Dean Toole told MMA Fighting on Wednesday. “For digital pay-per-view, In-Demand also has PPV.com now, so it’s available anywhere in the world. If you have iOS or Google Play, you can download PPV.com app or watch this anywhere, any country in the world.

“Also, UFC Fight Pass is available in almost every single country so it’s another option for digital pay-per-view.”

The event is headlined by a boxing match between former multi-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in what could be the final fight of his legendary career as he faces off with ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

According to Toole, striking a deal with the UFC to put the pay-per-view on Fight Pass was a huge opportunity, especially considering the exclusivity that the Endeavor owned promotion has maintained since the service first launched.

Obviously, Masvidal remains a part of the UFC roster, but the upcoming Gamebred Boxing card also features a number of UFC veterans including Jose Aldo, Jeremy Stephens, Vitor Belfort and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

“It’s the second time [UFC Fight Pass] ever did that, especially with a third-party promoter, in the history of doing anything,” Toole explained. “The only other time was [Floyd] Mayweather-[Conor] McGregor, so we’re super thankful they allowed us to do that and allowed a couple of their guys still under contract to compete on this card.

“Jose Aldo is still under contract with the UFC, and they gave their blessing so he was allowed to do that, so we’re super grateful for that.”

Aldo and Stephens clash in the co-main event after they previously met under the UFC banner. On that night, Aldo connected with a brutal body shot that led to a finish over Stevens, but now they’ll run it back with boxing gloves on.

Souza and Belfort also face off in a rematch after they fought in the UFC back in 2016.