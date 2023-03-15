UFC 287 poster released

Almost 20 years to the date after UFC 42: Sudden Impact, the UFC returns to the Miami-Dade Arena with a pair of high-profile fights, including a homecoming fight for one of its biggest stars.

UFC 287 features a middleweight title rematch between champ Alex Pereira and ex-champ Israel Adesanya, who fight a fourth time between the kickboxing ring and octagon. And Miami native Jorge Masvidal makes his return in a pivotal fight against Gilbert Burns.

The promotion on Wednesday released the official poster for the ESPN+ pay-per-view event, which takes place April 8. You can see the new art below.

Pereira knocked out Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 title fight, capturing the middleweight title in just his fourth octagon appearance.

Masvidal arrives at UFC 287 in dire need of a career turnaround, having lost his three most recent fights including back-to-back title losses against now-former champ Kamaru Usman. In his most recent appearance, he lost a decision to rival Colby Covington. Burns, meanwhile, most recently submitted Neil Magny to rebound from a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a “Fight of the Year” candidate.