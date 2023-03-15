UFC 286 media day video

At the UFC 286 media day, a host of fighters competing at Saturday’s pay-per-view event in London, England, will speak to the media.

In the main event of UFC 286, welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title for the first time against former champion Kamaru Usman in a trilogy match. The co-main event is an high-stakes lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

Scheduled to appear at the media day are the following fighters (all times Eastern Standard Time):

6 a.m.: Casey O’Neill

6:15 a.m.: Jack Shore

6:30 a.m.: Muhammad Mokaev

6:45 a.m.: Marvin Vettori

7:15 a.m.: Jennifer Maia

7:45 a.m.: Jake Hadley

8 a.m.: Christian Leroy Duncan

8:15 a.m.: Sam Patterson

8:30 a.m.: Roman Dolidze

8:45 a.m.: Lerone Murphy

9 a.m.: Gunnar Nelson

9:15 a.m.: Rafael Fiziev

9:30 a.m.: Leon Edwards

9:45 a.m.: Joanne Wood

10 a.m.: Chris Duncan

10:15 a.m.: Bryan Barberena

10:30 a.m.: Jai Herbert

10:45 a.m.: Kamaru Usman

11 a.m.: Justin Gaethje