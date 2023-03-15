 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Dan Hardy, Veronica Hardy, and Joe Markowski in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: Dan Hardy joins us to set the UK mood and preview UFC 286.

1:30 p.m.: UFC flyweight Veronica Hardy previews her UFC 286 bout against Juliana Miller.

1:55 p.m.: I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:45 p.m.: No. 1 heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou discusses the state of the division and what’s next for him.

3:15 p.m.: DAZN USA CEO Joe Markowski joins us in-studio to discuss Katie Taylor’s upcoming return, Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, and more.

4 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

