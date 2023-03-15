The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Dan Hardy, Veronica Hardy, and Joe Markowski in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: Dan Hardy joins us to set the UK mood and preview UFC 286.

1:30 p.m.: UFC flyweight Veronica Hardy previews her UFC 286 bout against Juliana Miller.

1:55 p.m.: I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:45 p.m.: No. 1 heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou discusses the state of the division and what’s next for him.

3:15 p.m.: DAZN USA CEO Joe Markowski joins us in-studio to discuss Katie Taylor’s upcoming return, Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, and more.

4 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

