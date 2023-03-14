Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius targeted for UFC 289 on June 10

Flyweight vets Miranda Maverick and Jasmine Jasudavicius are expected to square off this summer at UFC 289.

Maverick announced the matchup on her Instagram page, noting a city and venue have yet to be determined for the June 10 pay-per-view event. A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup is expected to be finalized shortly.

Maverick looks to extend her current winning streak, making it three in a row after outpointing Shana Young in her previous outing and tapping Sabina Mazo prior to that. Overall, Maverick is 4-2 in the octagon.

Contender Series vet Jasudavicius hopes to cement her first streak after a decision over Gabriella Fernandes put her back in the win column following a setback against Natalia Silva. She is 2-1 in the octagon after a debut win over Kay Hansen at UFC 270.

So far, no other bouts have been confirmed for UFC 289, which will air live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.