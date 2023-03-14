Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno among additions to Bellator’s Hawaii doubleheader

Danny Sabatello is set to return for the first time since coming up short in his bid to win the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.
On Tuesday, promotion officials revealed the updated fight cards for Bellator’s return to Hawaii in April. Bellator 294 takes place April 21, while Bellator 295 goes down the following night, with both events being hosted at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.
Sabatello faces Marcos Breno on the main card of Bellator 294.
Other additions to the Friday event include a main-card welterweight matchup between Levan Chokheli and Michael Lombardo, along with a slew of preliminary bouts including Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergei Bilostennyi, Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore, Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross, Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith, and Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov.
Additional fights for the Saturday Bellator 295 event include Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen and Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri.
Bellator 294 is headlined by a flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and DeAnna Bennett, while interim bantamweight champ Raufeon Stots takes on Patchy Mix to determine the divisional grand prix winner in the main event of Bellator 295.
Check out the updated Bellator 294 and Bellator 295 updated lineups below.
Bellator 294
Main Card (April 21 at 10 p.m. ET, Showtime)
Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett - flyweight title fight
Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma
Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann
Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno
Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo
Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting)
Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore
Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross
Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergei Bilostennyi
Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith
Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov
Bellator 295
Main Card (April 22 at 10 p.m. ET, Showtime)
Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix - grand prix finale for interim bantamweight title
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe
Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting)
Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales
Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary
Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards
Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz
Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras
Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen
Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
Loading comments...