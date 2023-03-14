Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno among additions to Bellator’s Hawaii doubleheader

Danny Sabatello is set to return for the first time since coming up short in his bid to win the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.

On Tuesday, promotion officials revealed the updated fight cards for Bellator’s return to Hawaii in April. Bellator 294 takes place April 21, while Bellator 295 goes down the following night, with both events being hosted at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

Sabatello faces Marcos Breno on the main card of Bellator 294.

Other additions to the Friday event include a main-card welterweight matchup between Levan Chokheli and Michael Lombardo, along with a slew of preliminary bouts including Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergei Bilostennyi, Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore, Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross, Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith, and Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov.

Additional fights for the Saturday Bellator 295 event include Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen and Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri.

Bellator 294 is headlined by a flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and DeAnna Bennett, while interim bantamweight champ Raufeon Stots takes on Patchy Mix to determine the divisional grand prix winner in the main event of Bellator 295.

Check out the updated Bellator 294 and Bellator 295 updated lineups below.

Bellator 294

Main Card (April 21 at 10 p.m. ET, Showtime)

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett - flyweight title fight

Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno

Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting)

Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore

Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross

Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergei Bilostennyi

Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith

Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

Bellator 295

Main Card (April 22 at 10 p.m. ET, Showtime)

Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix - grand prix finale for interim bantamweight title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe

Aaron Pico vs. Otto Rodrigues

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting)

Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales

Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

Keoni Diggs vs. Weber Almeida

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen

Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri