Alistair Overeem suspended 1 year, win over Badr Hari overturned to no-contest due to doping violation

Alistair Overeem has been suspended for one year and his win over Badr Hari has been overturned due to a violation of GLORY’s anti-doping rules.

In addition to the suspension, Overeem has been removed from the GLORY rankings and he also has to turn over a percentage of his winnings from the fight.

GLORY officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday following an initial report from VechtsportInfo.

It had previously been reported that Overeem tested positive for a banned substance, although details around what exactly was found in his system has not been revealed. Overeem had both his A and B sample tested and results came back positive, which led to the punishment being handed down by GLORY.

Overeem had returned to kickboxing in 2022 after his UFC career came to a close following a decade long run with the promotion.

In his first fight back, Overeem scored a unanimous decision win over Hari in a back-and-forth battle but that victory has now been removed from his record with the fight now declared a no contest.

Overeem has not made any statement regarding the positive drug test or his suspension.

During his time with the UFC, Overeem also faced a nine-month suspension handed down by the Nevada Athletic Commission after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone, which was more than double the limit allowed in the state at that time.