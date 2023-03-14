Heck of a Morning: Win or lose, where does Kamaru Usman go after UFC 286?

Kamaru Usman will look to avenge his stunning loss to Leon Edwards this Saturday at UFC 286. With an already Hall of Fame worthy career on his resume, what would be next for Usman should he regain the welterweight title? Or, where would he go if he loses for the second straight fight?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses those questions ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in London, and what options could be in play for Usman depending on the result. Additionally, lister questions include the UFC 286 co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, the title implications for both guys, Marvin Vettori’s future, Merab Dvalishvili’s impressive performance against Petr Yan at UFC Las Vegas, Aljamain Sterling’s title fight with Henry Cejudo, where Usman Nurmagomedov currently sits in the global lightweight rankings after quickly dispatching Benson Henderson at Bellator 292, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

