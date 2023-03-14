Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales, Aaron Pico’s return from injury set for Bellator 295

A pair of featherweight matchups — including the return of Aaron Pico — is set for Bellator’s trip to Hawaii in April.

Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Mads Burnell and Justin Gonzales will go down at Bellator 295, which takes place April 22 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

Additionally, MMA Fighting confirmed a 145-pound bout between Aaron Pico, who makes the walk for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in his doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Jeremy Kennedy at October’s Bellator 286 event, and 13-1 fighter Otto Rodrigues. MMA Junkie was first to report Pico’s return to action.

Burnell will look to get back on track after suffering back-to-back decision losses to Adam Borics and Pedro Carvalho. Prior to that, the former UFC fighter had picked up victories in seven straight for Bellator and Cage Warriors.

Gonzales, a former LFA champion and Dana White’s Contender Series alum, is 3-1 since signing with Bellator, with the lone loss coming to Pico at Bellator 271 in November 2021. “J-Train” enters the bout a winner of two straight against Kai Kamaka III and Andrew Fisher.

Bellator 295 will be headlined by an interim bantamweight title fight and the finale of the promotion’s divisional grand prix between Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix.