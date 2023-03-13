Dana White’s Power Slap will not return to TBS for Season 2

The Power Slap experiment at TBS is over.

However, Dana White’s latest venture already has a new broadcast home.

On Monday, Warner Media and TBS representatives confirmed to MMA Fighting that the network will no longer air Power Slap following the first season finale this past Wednesday.

The reality show and competition series debuted on TBS after White started the organization in 2022 due to the vast number of views slap fighting received on social media and through YouTube in recent years.

The season culminated with a live event that broadcast exclusively on Rumble — a service touted as an alternative to YouTube that has become home to numerous prominent conservatives, including a deal with ex-President Donald Trump to serve as the streaming platform for his Truth Social brand. The live Power Slap finale, which took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, aired directly after the UFC Las Vegas card from the Virgin Hotel and Casino.

Power Slap initially debuted on TBS in January at the 10 p.m. timeslot following All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday nights.

Viewership varied during the first season, with the final episode drawing 220,000 average viewers with a .05 rating in the coveted 18-49 year old demographic.

Even prior to TBS confirming plans to no longer air Power Slap on the network, White had already announced a deal in principle with Rumble for a full-time move to the streaming platform, with hopes to shift the location to Abu Dhabi for the second season.

“I’ve come to a two-year deal for [Power Slap]. We haven’t done the deal yet but we have a term sheet. I have a term sheet with Rumble for the next two years to deliver two more episodes of the reality show, Power Slap, and eight live fights, and I’m working on a deal right now to film season 2 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi,” White revealed on The Pat McAfee Show.

The first season of Power Slap all took place in Las Vegas after the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) unanimously voted to sanction the sport this past October. Stephen Cloobeck, the former NAC chairman who voted to approve the sport in Nevada, recently told the Associated Press of his decision: “I made a mistake. I’m not happy about it.”