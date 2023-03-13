Michael Bisping joins broadcast team for home card at UFC 286 in London

With UFC 286 in London, Michael Bisping will get a chance to call the fights at home as he joins the broadcast team for Saturday night’s card headlined by Leon Edwards taking on Kamaru Usman with the welterweight title going up for grabs.

The broadcast team will be led by play-by-plan man Jon Anik and he’ll be joined by Bisping along with fellow UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier on color commentary. Bisping will be sitting in for Joe Rogan, who doesn’t travel internationally for cards outside of North America.

Megan Olivi will serve as the backstage reporter for the card.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Monday.

Bisping has been a mainstay of UFC broadcasts for several years after first debuting as part of the team calling The Contender Series fights. The former middleweight champion, who was the first British fighter to capture gold in the UFC, primarily works on Fight Night cards but with Rogan unavailable due to the international event, Bisping will now step in to work alongside Anik and Cormier on Saturday.

The card will feature Edwards vs. Usman at the top in a trilogy after they split their first two fights. The rematch ended in dramatic fashion after Edwards pulled off a miraculous fifth-round comeback to knockout Usman and become welterweight champion.

Now they’ll meet again with the welterweight title on the line yet again.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight showdown between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev that could be a potential show stealer in London.