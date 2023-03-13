 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 286 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘Smell his heart, and eat his heart after’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the first episode of UFC 286 Embedded, Leon Edwards trains at his gym, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje do some shopping (and Usman tries to dress Gaethje), Rafael Fiziev gets in some pad work, and more.

