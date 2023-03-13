Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 286 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘Smell his heart, and eat his heart after’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Mar 13, 2023, 4:01pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the first episode of UFC 286 Embedded, Leon Edwards trains at his gym, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje do some shopping (and Usman tries to dress Gaethje), Rafael Fiziev gets in some pad work, and more. Get the latest gear Jon Jones Authentic Walkout Jersey UFC 285 Jones vs. Gane Main Event T-Shirt UFC 285 Shevchenko vs. Grasso Co-Main Event T-Shirt Ciryl Gane Crest T-Shirt Jon Jones Icon Graphic T-Shirt Jon Jones Electrifying Graphic T-Shirt Valentina Shevchenko Crest T-Shirt Alexa Grasso Mexico T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Dana White cautions Merab Dvalishvili: ‘Really bad idea’ to avoid fighting friend Aljamain Sterling Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski on Jon Jones taking No. 1 P4P spot: ‘Can I really argue that?’ Anthony Pettis urges fighters to consider alternatives to UFC: ‘It’s sad to see these guys make the decisions they make’ New UFC 286 main card revealed with Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 for welterweight title Bo Nickal thanks Michael Chandler for ‘too talky’ constructive criticism ‘I’ve never seen that in my life’: Pros react to Michael Page’s gruesome leg-kick finish at Bellator 292 Loading comments...
