Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi booked for UFC event on June 3

Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on June 3 with a location for the event still to be determined.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Monday. Albazi also announced the fight via social media.

June 3rd we are coming closer to that belt inshallah first arab champion ever

The fight will serve as Kara-France’s first action since losing an interim title fight to Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 in July 2022, which ended his three-fight win streak. Kara-France was originally scheduled to return in February but a knee injury prevented him from competing at UFC 284 in Australia.

Now Kara-France will look to get back on track while facing off with Albazi, who is still undefeated in the UFC with a perfect 4-0 record.

Most recently, Albazi dispatched Alessandro Costa by third-round knockout, which gave him three finishes in four fights under the UFC banner.

Kara-France vs. Albazi joins a growing lineup for the UFC card on June 3, which will also feature ex-bantamweight champion Miesha Tate taking on Mayra Bueno Silva. A main event for the card has not been announced yet.

