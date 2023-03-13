KSI reveals roadmap to fight with Jake Paul or Tommy Fury before retiring from boxing

KSI plans to have three more fights in the boxing world in 2023 — which will be capped off by a fight with either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury before moving on from the sport.

The English YouTuber, rapper, and CEO of Misfits Boxing revealed his hopes for the rest of the year, and the remainder of his boxing career on Twitter Monday morning, with hopes of a massive fight with Paul or Fury in December.

Fight May 13th - Misfits 007



Fight winner of Kingpyn Tournament - August 26th - Misfits 010



Fight Tommy fury/Jake Paul December 16th - Misfits 013



Retire and go back to music.



Sounds like a good plan to me — ksi (@KSI) March 13, 2023

KSI plans to return to the ring May 13 at Misfits Boxing 007, before facing the winner of the upcoming Kingpyn Tournament in August at Misfits Boxing 010.

After that, he’s eyeing a Dec. 16 matchup with either Paul or Fury, before retiring from boxing to “go back to music.”

Fury defeated Paul when they finally matched up in February via split decision in Saudi Arabia. Both sides seem interested in booking an immediate rematch, although plans have yet to be revealed on when, and if it will happen.

KSI is unbeaten throughout his boxing run, which includes a split decision win over Logan Paul in December 2019. Since then, the 29-year-old has three straight stoppage victories in exhibition bouts over Brandon Scott, Luis Alcarez Pineda, and Faze Temperrr.