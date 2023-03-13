The MMA Hour with Dan Hardy, Merab Dvalishvili, Benson Henderson, Tom Aspinall, and Jack Shore

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend.

1:35 p.m.: Dan Hardy returns to the show to break down UFC 286 and all the latest in combat sports.

2 p.m.: UFC Las Vegas winner Merab Dvalishvili reflects on his win over Petr Yan.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson talks about his retirement at Bellator 292 and what’s next.

3 p.m.: UFC featherweight Jack Shore breaks down his UFC 286 fight with Makwan Amirkhani.

3:40 p.m.: UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall updates us on his rehab and return to the cage.

4:05 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back with best bets from UFC Las Vegas and more.

