The MMA Hour with Dan Hardy, Merab Dvalishvili, Benson Henderson, Tom Aspinall, and Jack Shore

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend.
1:35 p.m.: Dan Hardy returns to the show to break down UFC 286 and all the latest in combat sports.
2 p.m.: UFC Las Vegas winner Merab Dvalishvili reflects on his win over Petr Yan.
2:30 p.m.: Former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson talks about his retirement at Bellator 292 and what’s next.
3 p.m.: UFC featherweight Jack Shore breaks down his UFC 286 fight with Makwan Amirkhani.
3:40 p.m.: UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall updates us on his rehab and return to the cage.
4:05 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back with best bets from UFC Las Vegas and more.
