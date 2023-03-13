 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Dan Hardy, Merab Dvalishvili, Benson Henderson, Tom Aspinall, and Jack Shore

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend.

1:35 p.m.: Dan Hardy returns to the show to break down UFC 286 and all the latest in combat sports.

2 p.m.: UFC Las Vegas winner Merab Dvalishvili reflects on his win over Petr Yan.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson talks about his retirement at Bellator 292 and what’s next.

3 p.m.: UFC featherweight Jack Shore breaks down his UFC 286 fight with Makwan Amirkhani.

3:40 p.m.: UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall updates us on his rehab and return to the cage.

4:05 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back with best bets from UFC Las Vegas and more.

