On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Las Vegas

Merab Dvalishvili dominated Petr Yan over five rounds to pick up the biggest victory of his career and make a compelling case for a bantamweight title shot — a belt currently held by his close friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling. With everything in play in the loaded 135-pound division, where does Dvalishvili go from his main event victory at UFC Las Vegas?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put on the matchmaking hats to discuss what could be next for “The Machine” following his one-sided decision win. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Yan, who has now lost three straight and four of five, Alexander Volkov following his quick finish of Alexandr Romanov, Nikita Krylov after stopping Ryan Spann in the first round, Jonathan Martinez following his upset victory over Said Nurmagomedov, along with fellow main card winners Mario Bautista, Vitor Petrino, and more.

