New UFC 286 main card revealed with Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 for welterweight title

The UFC 286 main card looks a little bit different than it did a week ago with one women’s 125-pound matchup replacing another on the pay-per-view lineup.

During Saturday’s UFC Las Vegas broadcast, the updated main card was revealed for the event, which takes place at the The O2 in London. The pay-per-view is headlined by a trilogy fight for the welterweight title between Leon Edwards and the man he dethroned for the strap, Kamaru Usman.

The biggest change to the PPV main card saw the matchup between the returning Casey O’Neill and one-time title challenger Jennifer Maia get the bump up over Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina, which now shifts to the early preliminary card.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje tries to halt the surge of Rafael Fiziev, while a welterweight contest between Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barberena serves as the featured bout.

Opening up the pay-per-view broadcast is a battle between ranked middleweights as Marvin Vettori takes on Roman Dolidze.

Check out the full UFC 286 lineup below.

(Main Card, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman - welterweight title fight

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

(Preliminary Card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

(Early Prelims, 1 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+)

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo