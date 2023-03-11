UFC Las Vegas post-fight show: Reaction to Merab Dvalishvili’s dominance over Petr Yan

Despite being a sizable underdog, Merab Dvalishvili didn’t just defeat Petr Yan in the main event of UFC Las Vegas, but he swept the scorecards against the former bantamweight champion. With title aspirations in play, and his close friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling holding the 135-pound title, where does Saturday’s victory put “The Machine” in the championship discussion?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to Dvalishvili’s dominant performance against Yan, what could be next for both guys, and the surprising changing of momentum in the career of Yan over the last couple of years.

Additionally, they discuss Alexander Volkov’s quick stoppage of Alexandr Romanov, Nikita Krylov’s first-round submission of Ryan Spann, Bruno Silva and Davey Grant’s sensational finishes on the prelims and more.

Watch the UFC Las Vegas post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.