 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Las Vegas post-fight bonuses: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj wins ‘Fight of the Night’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Petrino v Turkalj Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A raucous light heavyweight fight between Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj took home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC Las Vegas.

Petrino secured a unanimous decision via 30-26 and 30-27 twice for his superior work in striking and grappling over three rounds. The tough Turkalj tried to put his submission game to use, but he was repeatedly outworked until the final bell. Both fighters took home an additional $50,000 for the exciting scrap, however.

UFC Las Vegas took place Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The entire event aired on ESPN+.

Two other fighters took home $50,000 bonuses for “Performance of the Night.”

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting