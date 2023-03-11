UFC Las Vegas post-fight bonuses: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj wins ‘Fight of the Night’

A raucous light heavyweight fight between Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj took home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC Las Vegas.

Petrino secured a unanimous decision via 30-26 and 30-27 twice for his superior work in striking and grappling over three rounds. The tough Turkalj tried to put his submission game to use, but he was repeatedly outworked until the final bell. Both fighters took home an additional $50,000 for the exciting scrap, however.

UFC Las Vegas took place Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The entire event aired on ESPN+.

Two other fighters took home $50,000 bonuses for “Performance of the Night.”