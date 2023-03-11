 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Freak of nature’: Pros react to Merab Dvalishvili’s win over Petr Yan at UFC Las Vegas

By Jose Youngs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

When Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili locked horns in the main event of UFC Las Vegas, fight fans were expecting a culmination of one of the most heated rivalries in recent memory.

Yan, a former undisputed and interim bantamweight champion, was looking to right the ship after dropping back-to-back fights in meetings with Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili, on the other hand, entered their scrap riding an eight-fight winning streak against some of the top names in the division. But after 25 minutes of action, and a total of 11 takedowns, it was Dvalishvili who emerged victorious with his ninth straight victory.

Here’s how the rest of his fellow fighters reacted to his victory inside the The Theather at Virgin Hotels.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting