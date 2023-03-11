 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Merab Dvalishvili def. Petr Yan full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili full fight video highlights from their UFC Las Vegas clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Yan vs. Dvalishvili took place March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Petr Yan (16-4) and Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) collided in the UFC Las Vegas main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

