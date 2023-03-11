Merab Dvalishvili def. Petr Yan full fight video highlights

Watch Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili full fight video highlights from their UFC Las Vegas clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.
Yan vs. Dvalishvili took place March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Petr Yan (16-4) and Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) collided in the UFC Las Vegas main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Catch more video highlights below.
