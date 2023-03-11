UFC Las Vegas video: Bruno Silva blasts Tyson Nam with brutal front kick before rear-naked choke

Bruno Silva made up for lost time in a big way in his first fight in almost two years with a nasty finish of Tyson Nam.
The flyweight matchup served as the second bout of Saturday’s UFC Las Vegas event. After Silva was showing a lot of movement in the first round with his dangerous counterpart, “Bulldog” absolutely floored Nam with a front kick to the face. Silva pounced on Nam before locking in a vicious rear naked choke to put Nam to sleep at 1:23 of the second round.
Check out the video of the finish below.
Bruno Silva snatches Tyson Nam's neck for the second-round submission #UFCLasVegas— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 11, 2023
(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/DdeRgk8YOX
After dropping two straight decisions in 2020, Silva has finished three consecutive opponents — which also includes JP Buys and Victor Rodriguez. The 32-year-old’s finish of Rodriguez took place in May 2021, which was the most recent outing prior to Saturday’s memorable return.
With the loss, Nam’s octagon record drops to 3-4.
Loading comments...