UFC Las Vegas Results: Yan vs. Dvalishvili

MMA Fighting has UFC Las Vegas results for the Yan vs. Dvalishvili fight card Saturday night, a live blog of the main event, and more from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will clash in the main event in a bantamweight contest. A former interim UFC bantamweight champion, Yan has lost three of his past four bouts, while Dvalishvili has won eight consecutive fights.

Heavyweight veterans Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov meet in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Las Vegas results below. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden