‘Can’t play games in there’: Pros react to confusion over Davey Grant’s win, Raphael Assunção retirement

There was no way Raphael Assuncao and Davey Grant could leave the octagon without causing some sort of chaos.

With Assunção carrying one of the most decorated resumes in the bantamweight division and Grant refusing to ever partake in a boring fight, it was inevitable fans would witness something crazy at UFC Las Vegas.

After two back-and-forth rounds, the bantamweights locked horns for a final frame of action. With both men tangled up against the fence, referee Keith Peterson stepped in, separated them, and declared Grant had grabbed the fence after repeated warnings to stop.

Following a point deduction, Assunção and his head coach Eric Nicksick seemed confused over why Peterson reset the action rather than give him back position. Bt Grant refused to let him plead his case as he battered Assunção with strikes before locking on a reverse triangle against the fence.

With Assunção’s’ oxygen supply rapidly closing, Grant squeezed until the referee pulled him off the unconscious body below him.

Almost immediately following the loss, the Brazilian removed his gloves and announced the end of his 19-year career.

See some social media reactions to the confusion over the ending and Assunção’s retirement.

HOLY SH*T!! What an insane rally back for Grant that capitalized on a position change, that changed EVERYTHING! #UFCLasVegas — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 11, 2023

Reverse triangle that what’s #UFCVegas — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 11, 2023

Can’t play games in there .. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 11, 2023

Danggg Keith what u doin ‍♂️ #UFCLasVegas — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 11, 2023

Woooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 11, 2023

Brooooo Assuncao should have got the position back! Baaad call by the ref! https://t.co/A4lIBVmPqx — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 11, 2023

He went out! Wow what a sub — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 11, 2023

Happy retirement to Assuncao good career — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) March 11, 2023

Oh my god. Davey GRANT! Dangerous!!! #UFC — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 11, 2023

What a fight… What a finish! Wow! #UFCFightNight — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) March 11, 2023

#UFCLasVegas WHAT IN THE HELL THIS REF DID? They were supposed to go back in the same position…Assunção was on top! — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) March 11, 2023