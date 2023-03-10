 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘I’ve never seen that in my life’: Pros react to Michael Page’s gruesome leg-kick finish at Bellator 292

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Michael Page stunned even his fellow pros with his first-round stoppage win at Bellator 292.

In a gruesome sight, Page needed just 26 seconds to end the night of Goiti Yamauchi on Friday night at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. “MVP” appeared to badly injure his foe’s kneecap with his first strike, a kick to Yamauchi’s lead right leg. Yamauchi immediately fell to the ground in pain as referee Edward Collantes rushed in to stop the contest.

The result marked a victorious return to the MMA cage for Page following a bare-knuckle boxing detour against Mike Perry. It also gave Page his 11th KO/TKO win under the Bellator banner, the most ever in the promotion’s history, as well as an opportunity to call for a title shot against Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov next.

Check out reaction from the pros to Page’s brutal finishing sequence below.

