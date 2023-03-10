 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bellator 292 video: Michael Page demolishes Goiti Yamauchi’s kneecap with brutal 26-second finish

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Bellator MMA

Michael Page ended his MMA comeback with a single strike.

Following a one-fight bare-knuckle boxing cameo against Mike Perry, Page (20-2) made his return to the cage on Friday night as the main card opener of Bellator 292 — and his welterweight scrap against Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) provided one of the most gruesome highlights MMA has seen all year.

Page appeared to badly injure Yamauchi’s kneecap with his first strike — a kick to Yamauchi’s right leg — just 26 seconds into the contest.

“It’s hard to even celebrate when he’s right there,” Page said. “I’m actually a fan of him and his work. It was a pleasure to grace the cage with him, but I really do wish him a speedy recovery.”

Video of the grisly finish can be seen below.

The result was Page’s 11th TKO/KO win under the Bellator umbrella, the most ever in the promotion’s history.

Afterward, Page called for a title shot against welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov.

Complete Bellator 292 results can be seen here.

