UFC Las Vegas preview show: What’s at stake in Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili main event?

The UFC’s first event following UFC 285 takes place in their home city, but not at the APEX, as UFC Las Vegas features a pivotal main event matchup in the bantamweight division between former champion Petr Yan and surging contender Merab Dvalishvili.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee preview the 135-pound bout and what is at stake for Yan and Dvalishvili, if a title shot could be next for either fighter with a win (or far, far away with a loss). Additionally, we discuss the heavyweight co-main event between Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov, the re-booked Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann fight, Ricardo Ramos missing weight by eight pounds, which caused his fight with Austin Lingo to be cancelled, and more.

