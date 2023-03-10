UFC Las Vegas weigh-in results: Ricardo Ramos has fight cancelled after missing featherweight limit by 8 pounds

The UFC Las Vegas official weigh-ins featured two of the strangest appearances at the scale of the year so far, with one fighter having their fight cancelled.

Ricardo Ramos weighed in at 154 pounds on Friday ahead of Saturday’s event, eight pounds over the limit (including one-pound allowance) for his featherweight bout with Austin Lingo, who successfully weighed in at 145.5 pounds. The Brazilian was the last fighter of the morning to weigh-in.

Shortly after Ramos’ gaffe, officials announced that his bout with Lingo has been cancelled.

Earlier, short-notice replacement Jared Gooden also egregiously missed weight, coming in at 177 pounds for a welterweight bout opposite Carlston Harris. Gooden came in six pounds over the limit (including one-pound allowance). Harris successfully weighed in at 169. 5 pounds.

It’s worth noting that Gooden accepted the fight with Harris on three days’ notice following the late withdrawal of Abubakar Nurmagomedov. The bout will proceed at a catchweight with Gooden forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty.

Weigh-ins for the bantamweight main event went without a hitch, with former UFC champion Petr Yan stepping to the scale before anyone else and hitting the mark at 136, with Merab Dvalishviliy weighing in right after at 134.5.

See UFC Las Vegas weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Petr Yan (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

Alexander Volkov (258) vs. Alexandr Romanov (264.5)

Nikita Krylov (213) vs. Ryan Spann (213) — 215-pound catchweight bout

Ricardo Ramos (154)* vs. Austin Lingo (145.5) — cancelled

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Vitor Petrino (204) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Karl Williams (240.5) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (245)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs. Josh Fremd (186)

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)

Ariane Lipski (125.5) vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)

Victor Henry (136) vs. Tony Gravely (136)

Tyson Nam (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Carlston Harris (169.5) vs. Jared Gooden (177)**

*Ramos missed the featherweight limit by eight pounds. His bout with Austin Lingo has been cancelled

**Gooden missed the welterweight limit by six pounds. His bout with Carlston Harris will proceed at a catchweight with Gooden forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty