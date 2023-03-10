UFC Las Vegas weigh-in video

At the UFC Las Vegas weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili can weigh no more than 136 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title bantamweight fight.

See highlights of the main card weigh-ins here.

First to the scale this morning!@PetrYanUFC in at 136lbs for tomorrow's #UFCLasVegas main event pic.twitter.com/J21q00CqTk — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2023

And just like that our main event is official! ✅@MerabDvalishvil hits the scale at 134.5lbs for #UFCLasVegas tomorrow pic.twitter.com/00FSYb5wdi — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2023

The UFC Las Vegas weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Las Vegas weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Petr Yan (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann — 215-pound catchweight bout

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo (145.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Vitor Petrino (204) vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs. Josh Fremd

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)

Ariane Lipski (125.5) vs. JJ Aldrich

Victor Henry (136) vs. Tony Gravely

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Carlston Harris (169.5) vs. Jared Gooden