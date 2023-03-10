Chael Sonnen hopes to see some ramifications for Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s recent actions.

Mayweather and Jake Paul were both in attendance at Wednesday’s Miami Heat basketball game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. The pair were there separately enjoying the game before things went south outside the venue after the game’s conclusion.

Video of an altercation between Paul and Mayweather’s entourage was later revealed, showing Paul being asked by the video’s cameraman if they should “bust him up.” Paul appeared to have only one security guard with him before he was seen running from the group as they began getting closer. Mayweather stated that he wasn’t trying to “jump” Paul and that it was just a coincidence. Regardless, Sonnen feels that optically there should be repercussions for Mayweather and company.

“I watch the video and there’s all sorts of problems with this,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “First off, it is Floyd and it is people with him. When you start to count them on camera, you come out to about four, but when you hear there was six, there was eight, 20, 50 ... It makes it sound like there was more, maybe we didn’t see them, alright. All the rest of the story was true, I guess we should believe that.

“You come out and this is a crime. This is disgusting and this is cowardly what they did, but it’s a crime. Now you have one of Floyd’s people filmed the crime. That’s your real story. You’ve got to be a special kind of stupid. He films a crime and they intimidate Jake and the one guy says, ‘Hey, y’all. Should we rough him up?’ That right there becomes illegal. Then the guy answers his own question, ‘Yeah, let’s rough him up.’”

Paul and Mayweather’s beef appears to stem from the build-up to Jake’s brother Logan Paul boxing Mayweather in June 2021. During fight week, Jake and Mayweather went viral for a video that saw the younger Paul brother steal and run away with Mayweather’s hat.

Mayweather has had four more exhibition boxing matches since facing the elder Paul. This week he also revealed an upcoming five-match “heist” exhibition world tour. Mayweather is set to compete in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Australia, but no opponents have been confirmed.

Knowing Paul’s entertainment-based background and Mayweather’s exhibition career dealings, it’s entirely possible that this could all be a tease for Paul to be one of Mayweather’s next five matches. Either way, “The American Gangster” doesn’t see it as a good look.

“When you’re a fighter, you do not surround guys,” Sonnen said. “You damn sure don’t surround a kid. When you have a 26-year-old boy who’s done five of these things in your sport, so you know that he worships and cherishes your sport. You know that he must worship and cherish you, and you as an icon and obvious idol of a young guy, you come up and you’re gonna jump him? This is bad.

“There 100 percent had better be an arrest in this. It is a crime and it comes down to intent. I don’t think the guy was kidding. They think the story was that Jake ran away from them. Floyd’s got some dum-dums on his team. Turns out Floyd is a thug.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Ilir Latifi (17-8) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1); UFC Fight Night, May 20.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Did anyone pick up on my “Sexyama” hints throughout the week?

Happy Friday, gang! We have a compact, but exciting Bellator 292 card tonight. Enjoy that and the rest of the action this weekend. Thanks for reading!

