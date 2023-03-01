Two-time NCAA champion wrestler Jordan Oliver signs with Bellator to start MMA career

Two-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American Jordan Oliver is making the move to MMA after signing a deal to join the roster at Bellator MMA.

Bellator MMA is pleased to announce the signing of former U.S. Olympic wrestling team member and 4x NCAA All-American, Jordan Oliver. ‍♂️@that_dude_JO will make his Featherweight debut later this year. pic.twitter.com/uXQyUeeCJv — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 1, 2023

Oliver, 32, is one of the most accomplished amateur wrestlers in recent American history after capturing NCAA championships at both 133 and 149 pounds while in college at Oklahoma State University. During his collegiate career, Oliver faced a laundry list of top talent while reaching the finals during the NCAA tournament in three out of his four years of eligibility.

His only loss in the finals came in a close contest with Logan Stieber from The Ohio State University, which led to Oliver putting on 16 pounds and claiming the title at 149 pounds in his senior year.

After college, Oliver jumped into the freestyle circuit where he constantly battled for a spot on the U.S. Olympic wrestling team. He was bested by Iowa wrestler Brent Metcalf ahead of the 2016 Olympic games before returning for an attempt at making the 2020 team.

Oliver got the job done with four straight wins at the U.S. Olympic team trials at 65 kilograms but unfortunately the United States didn’t ultimately qualify for the weight class at the 2020 Olympic games so he didn’t get to compete in Tokyo.

Now Oliver will make the move to MMA where he will get a bit of a late start but he’ll actually make the transition around the same timing as fellow Oklahoma State legend Daniel Cormier, who started competing in MMA after he made two Olympic teams.

There’s no word yet when Oliver will make his debut but he will be competing at featherweight with the expectation that he will fight before the end of 2023.