No Bets Barred: Can Jon Jones keep cashing tickets in his return at UFC 285?

The UFC is back and so is Jon Jones! That’s right, this weekend one of the greatest fighters of all-time (and one of the greatest bets of all-time) returns to the cage for the first time in three years, and this time, it’s at heavyweight! Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 on Saturday and the No Bets Barred boys are back with a breakdown.

This week, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are joined by the esteemed Eric “New York Ric” Jackman to talk about Jones’ long-awaited return and debate whether or not he can capture a second belt. Then the discussion turns to the rest of the stacked UFC 285 card, including a main card Wolfpack Wager, some Bo Nickal discussion, and even some dissension with the undercard action. Plus, Jed is running it back with another All In On Shevchenko bet.

Tune in for Episode 37 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.