Hailey Cowan explains UFC Vegas 70 withdrawal due to ovarian cyst rupture

Hailey Cowan was in no condition to make her UFC debut.

A day before Cowan was to fight Ailin Perez at UFC Vegas 70 this past weekend, officials announced that the Contender Series signing was forced to withdraw due to an illness. On Wednesday, Cowan took to social media to explain that the illness was an ovarian cyst rupture that resulted in significant blood loss and doctors making the call for the fight to be cancelled.

See Cowan’s post below.

“I had an ovarian cyst rupture in the night before weigh-ins,” Cowan wrote. “I lost a lot of blood and the doctors pulled me. I was on weight and ready to go. Super unfortunate but we will re-book ASAP. Apologies to the fans and my opponent but this was beyond my control.”

“Sometimes you do everything right, but life just smacks you in the face (or in my case, gut) and says, ‘not today,’” Cowan added in an Instagram caption.

Cowan earned a UFC contract with a split-decision win over Claudia Leite on Dana White’s Contender Series this past August. She holds a 7-2 pro record having previously competed for the LFA and Invicta FC.