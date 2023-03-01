Darren Till confirms he’s off UFC roster, reveals he asked for release

Darren Till is no longer with the UFC - for now.

After a tweet went out overnight that he was removed from the UFC roster, the popular middleweight went to social media to confirm the news that he has parted ways with the UFC.

What’s happening everyone,

Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck.

I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable,

They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. — Frank Till (@darrentill2) March 1, 2023

According to Till, he asked the UFC to release him from his current contract because he has to “just 2 sort some other sh*t for the foreseeable” and has plans to return.

Till has lost five of his past six UFC contests, including the last three in a row. He last competed at UFC 282 and lost via submission to Dricus Du Plessis.

His overall record is 18-5-1.