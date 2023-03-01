 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Darren Till confirms he’s off UFC roster, reveals he asked for release

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new
MMA: UFC 282 - Till vs Du Plessis Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Till is no longer with the UFC - for now.

After a tweet went out overnight that he was removed from the UFC roster, the popular middleweight went to social media to confirm the news that he has parted ways with the UFC.

According to Till, he asked the UFC to release him from his current contract because he has to “just 2 sort some other sh*t for the foreseeable” and has plans to return.

Till has lost five of his past six UFC contests, including the last three in a row. He last competed at UFC 282 and lost via submission to Dricus Du Plessis.

His overall record is 18-5-1.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting