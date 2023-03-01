The MMA Hour with Charles Oliveira, Fernand Lopez, Dave Feldman, Luciana Andrade, plus two mystery guests

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering all your questions in another round of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: BKFC founder Dave Feldman stops by to break some big news!

2:20 p.m.: Mystery guest No. 1 joins us.

2:45 p.m.: Mystery guest No. 2 joins us.

3:05 p.m.: Luciana Andrade discusses her life as a UFC octagon girl and more.

3:30 p.m.: Charles Oliveira returns to discuss life since dropping the UFC lightweight title, his UFC 288 matchup against Beneil Dariush, and more.

4 p.m.: Veteran MMA coach Fernand Lopez previews Ciryl Gane’s heavyweight title bout against Jon Jones at UFC 285.

4:25 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

