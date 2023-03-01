 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Charles Oliveira, Fernand Lopez, Dave Feldman, Luciana Andrade, plus two mystery guests

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering all your questions in another round of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: BKFC founder Dave Feldman stops by to break some big news!

2:20 p.m.: Mystery guest No. 1 joins us.

2:45 p.m.: Mystery guest No. 2 joins us.

3:05 p.m.: Luciana Andrade discusses her life as a UFC octagon girl and more.

3:30 p.m.: Charles Oliveira returns to discuss life since dropping the UFC lightweight title, his UFC 288 matchup against Beneil Dariush, and more.

4 p.m.: Veteran MMA coach Fernand Lopez previews Ciryl Gane’s heavyweight title bout against Jon Jones at UFC 285.

4:25 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

