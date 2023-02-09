Heck of a Morning: Where would Alexander Volkanovski rank on GOAT list with UFC 284 win?

Alexander Volkanovski is the biggest underdog on the UFC 284 card this Saturday as he heads into the main event against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Should the current 145-pound king pull off the upset and become a two-division champion, where will he rank on the list of greatest fighters of all-time?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes of Saturday’s headliner in Perth, Western Australia, and what a win would do for either guy in terms of legacy. Additionally, listener topics include what’s going on with Colby Covington, who Belal Muhammad could fight next, the stakes in the UFC 287 matchup between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, a potential Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight, Dan Hooker’s injury, and much more.

