Jim Miller gets Alexander Hernandez as late replacement opponent for UFC Vegas 69

Jim Miller finally has a new opponent for UFC Vegas 69.

Alexander Hernandez will step in on short notice to face Miller on the card being held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Feb. 17 after Gabriel Benitez was forced out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. Reporter Alex Behunin first reported the fight on social media.

Miller, who holds the record for most wins in UFC history with 24, will actually be seeking his fourth win in a row overall. Most recently, Miller took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with a second round submission at UFC 276, which actually served as the final fight of Cerrone’s career.

Now Miller will seek to keep his momentum going against Hernandez, who will return to lightweight after his last bout took place at 145 pounds.

After making quite a splash in his UFC debut with a knockout win over Beneil Dariush in 2018, Hernandez has bounced back and forth with wins and losses while putting together a 5-5 overall record in the UFC.

Hernandez is now looking to bounce back from two straight losses when he clashes with Miller as part of the UFC Vegas 69 card, which will be headlined by a flyweight fight pitting Erin Blanchfield against one-time title challenger Taila Santos.

Mike Heck contributed to this report