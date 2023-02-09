Video: Robert Whittaker talks Khamzat Chimaev, Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

PERTH — Former UFC middleweight champion was supposed to compete at Saturday’s UFC 284 event, but even though he’s no longer on the card, a lot has been going on that has his attention.

Prior to Saturday’s pay-per-view event, Whittaker joined MMA Fighting’s José Youngs to discuss what he has been up to, Khamzat Chimaev respectfully calling him out for a matchup recently, how he feels about the potential booking, this weekend’s champion vs. champion headliner between lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski and how he sees the high stakes 155-pound title fight playing out, and the upcoming 185-pound championship fight at UFC 287 in April between Alex Pereira and Whittaker’s two-time opponent Israel Adesanya in Miami, Fla.

Whittaker also gives an update on his most recent Skyrim and Cyberpunk games, along with other topics.

Watch the interview with Whittaker in the video above.