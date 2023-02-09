Between the Links: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284, McGregor vs. Chandler, Bellator 290

Islam Makhachev will look to defend his UFC lightweight title for the first time against the No. 1 fighter in the world, and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. With so much in play from a legacy standpoint, is Saturday’s title fight the most high stakes fight in UFC history?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the incredible headliner for the lightweight title between Makhachev and Volkanovski, the promotion for the fight, and what is on the line outside of the 155-pound belt. Additionally, topics include the rest of Saturday’s card, Dana White announcing the return of Conor McGregor this past Saturday to face Michael Chandler as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, and in the octagon later this year, Bellator’s CBS debut with Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68 this past weekend, what is next for Derrick Lewis after his third straight loss, and more.

