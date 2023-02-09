No Bets Barred: Will Alexander Volkanovski prove the haters wrong and win the lightweight title at UFC 284?

On Saturday, the superfight of the year goes down when UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. It’s a battle of the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, and so of course, the No Bets Barred boys are here to break the action down.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew dive right into the action, discussing their excitement level for this mega-event and their thoughts on who wins this historic matchup. Then it’s on to the rest of the card, including their best bets for the co-main interim title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, a Wolfpack Wager, and a couple of gimmick parlays, including Conor’s Outback Steakhouse Aussie Parlay.

Tune in for Episode 34 of No Bets Barred.

