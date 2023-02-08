UFC 284 media day video

At the UFC 284 virtual media day, a host of fighters competing at Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia, will speak to the media.

In the main event of UFC 284, lightweight champ Islam Makhachev defends his title against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main event is an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

Scheduled to appear at the media day are the following fighters (all times Australian Western Standard Time):

10 a.m.: Tyson Pedro

10:15 a.m.: Jimmy Crute

10:30 a.m.: Randy Brown

10:45 a.m.: Josh Emmett

11 a.m.: Alexander Volkanovski

11:15 a.m.: Justin Tafa

11:30 a.m.: Jamie Mullarkey

11:45 a.m.: Yair Rodriguez

12 p.m.: Josh Culibao

12:15 p.m.: Shannon Ross

12:45 p.m.: Jack Jenkins

1 p.m.: Jack Della Maddalena

1:15 p.m.: Islam Makhachev

1:30 p.m.: Shane Young