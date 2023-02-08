UFC 284 media day video

At the UFC 284 virtual media day, a host of fighters competing at Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia, will speak to the media.
In the main event of UFC 284, lightweight champ Islam Makhachev defends his title against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main event is an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.
Scheduled to appear at the media day are the following fighters (all times Australian Western Standard Time):
10 a.m.: Tyson Pedro
10:15 a.m.: Jimmy Crute
10:30 a.m.: Randy Brown
10:45 a.m.: Josh Emmett
11 a.m.: Alexander Volkanovski
11:15 a.m.: Justin Tafa
11:30 a.m.: Jamie Mullarkey
11:45 a.m.: Yair Rodriguez
12 p.m.: Josh Culibao
12:15 p.m.: Shannon Ross
12:45 p.m.: Jack Jenkins
1 p.m.: Jack Della Maddalena
1:15 p.m.: Islam Makhachev
1:30 p.m.: Shane Young
