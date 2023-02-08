 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dan Hooker out of UFC 285 with broken hand, opponent sought for Jalin Turner

By Mike Heck and MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 281: Adesanya v Pereira Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A broken hand has forced Dan Hooker to withdraw from UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting. The promotion is currently seeking a replacement for Hooker’s originally scheduled opponent, Jalin Turner.

Hooker later posted a photo on Instagram showing his hand in a cast as a result of the injury suffered in training.

UFC 285 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, who will compete for the belt left vacant by the exit of now-former champ Francis Ngannou.

Hooker got back to the win column this past November with a second-round stoppage of Claudio Puelles at UFC 281. Previously, he had gone 1-4 with setbacks against top-ranked opposition including now-champ Islam Makhachev, former interim champ Dustin Poirier and former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

Turner is currently on a five-fight winning streak and loses out on the chance to put a big name on his resume. The 27-year-old fighter most recently submitted Brad Riddell at UFC 276.

