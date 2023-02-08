UFC Kansas City officially announced for April 15

The UFC is headed back to Kansas City, Mo.
The promotion on Wednesday announced its upcoming April 15 event, which is headlined by a featherweight matchup between former champion Max Holloway and No. 5-ranked contender Arnold Allen, will take place the T-Mobile Center.
The event marks exactly six years to the day since the promotion’s only previous trip to the city, UFC on FOX 24, which was headlined by a flyweight title fight between Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis.
Aside from the main event, 12 other fights have already been announced for the card, including a newly announced matchup between top-10 flyweights Brandon Royval and Matheus Nicolau.
Check out the UFC Kansas City lineup below (bout order not finalized):
Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo
Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Batgerel Danaa vs. Brady Hiestand
Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilová
Gaston Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips
