UFC Kansas City officially announced for April 15

The UFC is headed back to Kansas City, Mo.

The promotion on Wednesday announced its upcoming April 15 event, which is headlined by a featherweight matchup between former champion Max Holloway and No. 5-ranked contender Arnold Allen, will take place the T-Mobile Center.

The event marks exactly six years to the day since the promotion’s only previous trip to the city, UFC on FOX 24, which was headlined by a flyweight title fight between Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis.

Aside from the main event, 12 other fights have already been announced for the card, including a newly announced matchup between top-10 flyweights Brandon Royval and Matheus Nicolau.

Check out the UFC Kansas City lineup below (bout order not finalized):

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo

Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Batgerel Danaa vs. Brady Hiestand

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilová

Gaston Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips