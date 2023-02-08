Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi added to Bellator 292

Michael “Venom” Page and Goiti Yamauchi have their first booking of 2023 set.

Bellator announced Wednesday via press release that the welterweight contenders will meet in the main card opener of Bellator 292, which takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on March 10.

This marks Page’s return to the Bellator cage after being allowed to take a bare-knuckle fight in the BKFC against Mike Perry this past August. In his most recent MMA bout in May 2022, Page (20-2) dropped a split decision to Logan Storley in a fight for the interim welterweight championship. That loss snapped a six-fight win streak for Page.

Yamauchi (28-5) had a successful 2022 campaign, which was capped off by a second-round knockout of Neiman Gracie at Bellator 284. In that same year, he scored a first-round submission victory over Levan Chokheli to improve his Bellator record to 14-4.

The following bouts have also been officially added to the Bellator 292 preliminary card:

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

Islam Mamedov vs. Shamil Nikaev

Bellator 292 is headlined by a pair of Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix belts as the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov defends his title against former UFC champion Benson Henderson in the main event, and Tofiq Musayev faces Alexander Shabliy in another quarterfinal bout.