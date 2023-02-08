Rodtang Jitmuangnon set to defend Muay Thai title at first ONE Championship card in the U.S.

The first ONE Championship card in the United States will feature fights across several disciplines with arguably the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world now joining the event.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE flyweight world title against Edgar Tabares at the upcoming ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5, which will air live on Amazon Prime Video from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., which is just outside Denver.

ONE Championship officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

At 25, Rodtang has already accomplished a lot in his career with a remarkable record that includes more than 300 professional fights across Muay Thai and kickboxing. He also recently competed in a mixed rules fight with ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson but ultimately fell by second-round submission.

Now he’ll get the opportunity to compete on the first ONE card in the U.S. as the Singapore-based promotion continues expanding into new territories. To make this matchup even more interesting, Rodtang actually already has another fight scheduled as he prepares to battle for the ONE flyweight kickboxing title against Superlek Kiatmoo on March 25.

As for Tabares, he’ll obviously step into the fight as a decided underdog but he’ll look to pull off the upset when he battles Rodtang on May 5.

The Muay Thai fight between Rodtang and Tabares joins a growing lineup for the ONE card in the U.S., which features Johnson defending his flyweight title against Adriano Moraes in the main event. The show will also feature a submission grappling match and several MMA fights including the return of UFC veteran Sage Northcutt.