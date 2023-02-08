 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

Even though Tommy Fury isn’t likely to be physically there, Jake Paul will discuss their upcoming fight at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference Wednesday morning.

Check out the video above.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting