 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Anthony Pettis, Mike Perry, and Sodiq Yusuff

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff stops by to chat about the viral success of his card breakdowns, what’s next in his career, and more.

2:45 p.m.: Anthony Pettis previews his upcoming boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4.

3:10 p.m.: Mike Perry returns to discuss being the back-up fighter for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, his bare-knuckle boxing career, and more.

3:40 p.m.: Old friend Chael Sonnen is back to talk the latest MMA news.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting