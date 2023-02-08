The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Anthony Pettis, Mike Perry, and Sodiq Yusuff

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff stops by to chat about the viral success of his card breakdowns, what’s next in his career, and more.

2:45 p.m.: Anthony Pettis previews his upcoming boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4.

3:10 p.m.: Mike Perry returns to discuss being the back-up fighter for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, his bare-knuckle boxing career, and more.

3:40 p.m.: Old friend Chael Sonnen is back to talk the latest MMA news.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

