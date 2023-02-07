UFC 284 broadcast team features Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz sitting in for Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier

The upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view will have a different broadcast team than usual with both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier sitting out the card in Perth, Australia.

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and ex-bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will instead call the fights alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik on Saturday. Megan Olivi will serve as the onsite reporter.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast lineup to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

The usual three-man team for pay-per-view broadcasts features Anik, Rogan and Cormier, but international cards that come along with long travel plans often times necessitate changes to the lineup.

Rogan stopped traveling to international events several years ago, so he typically only appears on North American broadcasts.

Bisping has called pay-per-view cards in the past including UFC 275 this past June, when he stepped in for Rogan during another international event taking place in Singapore.

As for Cruz, he has also worked pay-per-view events in the past, although he’s normally a fixture on the UFC Fight Night broadcasts that air across ESPN and ESPN+. This time he’ll get to call UFC 284, which features a champion vs. champion showdown in the main event as lightweight king Islam Makhachev takes on featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

The card also features an interim featherweight title fight as Josh Emmett takes on Yair Rodriguez.