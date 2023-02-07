Heck of a Morning: Will Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler get you to watch The Ultimate Fighter?

Conor McGregor is set to return to competition later on this year against Michael Chandler. While that will be a huge matchup for the UFC, will McGregor and Chandler opposing one another on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter be enough for you to watch the season?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the McGregor vs. Chandler matchup, betting odds, and why he believes it will be massive for the show — even if the ratings aren’t spectacular. Additionally, listener questions include Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Dana White forgetting Makhachev’s name at the UFC Vegas 68 post-fight presser, the return of Jon Jones at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title, Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown at UFC 284 this Saturday, Kevin Lee re-signing with the UFC, Chris Weidman on the comeback trail, and much more.

